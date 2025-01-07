Previous
Dog one Heart ❤️ by nannasgotitgoingon
8 / 365

Dog one Heart ❤️

Today was my daughter’s birthday and we had cake. Told the lady making it, she likes colour black, gothic and Mexican, so do as you please in a heart shape. We were very happy. 😍.

I had to use one of her photos as I don’t know what I have done but I have lost all my shots for today. Have moved over to a Mac and it’s a bit of a learning curve coming from the old bog standard computer and working in excel for 20 years….. have googled and scoured the machine but they seem to be gone. Bugger. Oh well, what’s the message - don’t delete until you know they are there. 😩
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Elisa Smith

