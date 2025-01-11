Sign up
Previous
12 / 365
Petals
Still mucking about with the sunflowers while they last.
11th January 2025
0
0
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
934
photos
96
followers
135
following
3% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
11th January 2025 11:52am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
yellow
,
macro
,
sunflower
