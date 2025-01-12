Previous
The point being by nannasgotitgoingon
13 / 365

The point being

I might have bought myself another lense. It does tell me how dirty my camera is, now off to buy a cleaning kit. So while I promised myself no more flowers for a few weeks, I lied, lied, lied, lied.
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
3% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Love it!
January 12th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous close up of these gorgeous flowers.
January 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact