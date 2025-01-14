Sign up
Previous
15 / 365
Skewed
Saw a photograph the other day where they were using water filled vases for the distortions and thought I might have ago at that. Roped the minion in, (bribed with food and and outing) and was happy with the outcome.
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
1
1
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
Tags
b&w
,
water
,
glass
,
mono
,
distortion
,
bribery
,
minon
Joan Robillard
ace
Fascinating
January 14th, 2025
