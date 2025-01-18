Sign up
Previous
19 / 365
Dead Tree
I have taken photos of this tree before. Today the light in the grass caught my eye.
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
1
0
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
18th January 2025 6:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
dead
,
bush
,
wetlands
,
mono
,
victoria
,
etiwanda
Merrelyn
ace
Nicely captured.
January 18th, 2025
