Previous
20 / 365
Sum of the parts I
Bouquet from the markets and practicing with the new lense. Sunflower was in focus today. Hairs on the leaves.
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
Tags
dark
,
macro
,
sunflower
,
hairy
