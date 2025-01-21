Previous
While you were gone by nannasgotitgoingon
While you were gone

The last bit of afternoon light was coming in the kitchen window, had to put him there with these grasses, just love the shapes and soft pinks.
Diana ace
They are gorgeous, beautiful colours and light.
