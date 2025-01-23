Previous
Gustav says goodbye by nannasgotitgoingon
24 / 365

Gustav says goodbye

Sadly Gustav has to go home, my daughter won't let him stay and play anymore... lol, he's a bit cute. I will steal him back when she's not looking.
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
Photo Details

Diana ace
At least he's taking a beautiful flower with him, looks fabulous on black. You sure had a lot of fun with Gustav ;-)
January 26th, 2025  
Elisa Smith ace
@ludwigsdiana I sure did 😆
January 26th, 2025  
