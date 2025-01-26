Prickly Pear

While driving bits and bobs over to my daughters house the skies again had fabulous clouds. This particular sprite like one had me barrelling down the roads trying to get ahead of it to see if I could get a photo of it over the vines. But it was moving at a pace. Went down a dirt road and thankfully found a bit of something something to take a photo with it.
lol - our imaginations do the weirdest things! You’re right, I see the sprite, too. The sea bird … I ‘see’ the eye and the beak … and the wings on either side, the tail - great shot.
@kali66 Yep I think you are both on the money with the diving bird.