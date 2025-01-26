Previous
Prickly Pear by nannasgotitgoingon
27 / 365

Prickly Pear

While driving bits and bobs over to my daughters house the skies again had fabulous clouds. This particular sprite like one had me barrelling down the roads trying to get ahead of it to see if I could get a photo of it over the vines. But it was moving at a pace. Went down a dirt road and thankfully found a bit of something something to take a photo with it.
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
7% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Karen ace
Awesome cloud formation! - it reminds me of a bird about to dive into the ocean.
January 26th, 2025  
Elisa Smith ace
@cocokinetic Oh it does too, I was looking at it the other way like a winged thing with a bobble head 😆
January 26th, 2025  
Karen ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
lol - our imaginations do the weirdest things! You’re right, I see the sprite, too. The sea bird … I ‘see’ the eye and the beak … and the wings on either side, the tail - great shot.
January 26th, 2025  
kali ace
definitely a diving bird!
January 26th, 2025  
Elisa Smith ace
@cocokinetic Thanks, clouds are a fave pastime.
@kali66 Yep I think you are both on the money with the diving bird.
January 26th, 2025  
Diana ace
I love the clouds!
January 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact