Previous
28 / 365
Prickly Pear closeup
Went heavy on the edit but I like the vibrancy of the pinks and yellows - from the weekend. Building flat packs today....
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
1
1
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
965
photos
97
followers
142
following
7% complete
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
24
25
342
26
27
343
344
28
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
26th January 2025 12:07pm
Tags
green
,
yellow
,
pink
,
pear
,
prickly
Mags
ace
Wow! That's a lot of fruit to eat. =)
January 27th, 2025
