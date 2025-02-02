Previous
Vine blocks on 19th Street by nannasgotitgoingon
33 / 365

Vine blocks on 19th Street

On my way back from my daughters again these cloulds were speaking to me and even though it's up in the 40's outside had to go for a spin and check them out. Happy I did.
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
amyK ace
I like the contrast of swirling clouds and the rows of grape vines; well spotted
February 2nd, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful shot
February 2nd, 2025  
