Previous
33 / 365
Vine blocks on 19th Street
On my way back from my daughters again these cloulds were speaking to me and even though it's up in the 40's outside had to go for a spin and check them out. Happy I did.
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
2
1
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
2nd February 2025 11:02am
Tags
hot
,
clouds
,
blocks
,
mono
,
rows
,
grape vines
amyK
ace
I like the contrast of swirling clouds and the rows of grape vines; well spotted
February 2nd, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful shot
February 2nd, 2025
