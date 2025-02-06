Previous
Pens and bits 😆 by nannasgotitgoingon
Pens and bits 😆

Missed yesterday as rearranging furniture, filling a hole. Purchased my boob reusable coffee cup in Adelaide years ago but it wasn’t very good and would burn your mouth on the rim, it now sits on my desk. The minions get a giggle out of it.
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
Chris Cook ace
Fun pic.
February 7th, 2025  
