Previous
38 / 365
Olives
After a long day of moving furniture and general tidy up I thought I would give it a miss taking any photos today. A shower, dinner and time with the kids weaved their magic and made the effort seem worthwile. Glad I did.
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
0
1
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
984
photos
100
followers
143
following
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
34
351
35
352
36
37
353
38
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
7th February 2025 7:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
olives
,
magic
