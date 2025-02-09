Sign up
40 / 365
Lazy Sunday afternoons
Took mum for Sunday drive looking for a have-a-heart ice cream like we did when we were kids. While out drove past this paddock with lush green grass and kangaroos in it, had to go back with the camera. Cute as.
From yesterday 08.02.2025
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
8th February 2025 5:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
trees
,
gum
,
fields
,
kangaroo's
