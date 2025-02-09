Previous
Lazy Sunday afternoons by nannasgotitgoingon
40 / 365

Lazy Sunday afternoons

Took mum for Sunday drive looking for a have-a-heart ice cream like we did when we were kids. While out drove past this paddock with lush green grass and kangaroos in it, had to go back with the camera. Cute as.

From yesterday 08.02.2025
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
10% complete

