A little bit of love in the sky by nannasgotitgoingon
A little bit of love in the sky

Barrelling down the highway had to stop and take a photo of this gorgeous little cloud.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
Babs ace
Looks as though it may be a sundog, well spotted.
February 12th, 2025  
Elisa Smith ace
@onewing I had never heard of a sundog and had to google it. I knew that it was probably ice crystals or something like that and have seen halos before, but this was a first for me (that I can remember). How very cool.
February 12th, 2025  
Diana ace
A fabulous capture of this gorgeous cloud.
February 12th, 2025  
