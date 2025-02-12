Sign up
43 / 365
A little bit of love in the sky
Barrelling down the highway had to stop and take a photo of this gorgeous little cloud.
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
12th February 2025 6:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
cloud
,
love
Babs
ace
Looks as though it may be a sundog, well spotted.
February 12th, 2025
Elisa Smith
ace
@onewing
I had never heard of a sundog and had to google it. I knew that it was probably ice crystals or something like that and have seen halos before, but this was a first for me (that I can remember). How very cool.
February 12th, 2025
Diana
ace
A fabulous capture of this gorgeous cloud.
February 12th, 2025
