Starling on Karadoc by nannasgotitgoingon
44 / 365

Starling on Karadoc

Have taken photos of these starlings before, the local group have a minimalism challenge going saw this little fella separated from the group and thought perfect.
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
12% complete

