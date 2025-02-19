Previous
Date palms looking very cool by nannasgotitgoingon
48 / 365

Date palms looking very cool

Couldn't decide between the colour or the b&w so I will put up both.

How good are the shapes here, had to stop and take a photo.
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
13% complete

