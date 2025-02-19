Sign up
48 / 365
Date palms looking very cool
Couldn't decide between the colour or the b&w so I will put up both.
How good are the shapes here, had to stop and take a photo.
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
0
0
Elisa Smith
@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
mildura
date palms
