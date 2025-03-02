Sign up
Aurora 2 - Edited
Spent a bit of time in light room and photoshop trying to get the best I could out of the images last night (no raw...😭) and this was my final. Such a wonderful thing to a part of and be able to capture. Just chuffed. From yesterday
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
1st March 2025 10:17pm
Tags
aurora australis
,
southern lights
