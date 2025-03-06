Previous
Harvest time by nannasgotitgoingon
57 / 365

Harvest time

It's a busy time of year here, a lot of work is done at night when the day temps are too high. Loved these bright yellow fruit crates lined up on the roadside, ready to go.
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Elisa Smith

Photo Details

