Swallow by nannasgotitgoingon
85 / 365

Swallow

Went out to an old shearing shed today with the local photography group and caught this little swallow in the broken window. He's fuzzy as, hoped he would come back to the wire, but he didn't so this one fuzzy pics all I got, but I still like it.
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

Elisa Smith

17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
23% complete

Photo Details

