Previous
92 / 365
Wren
While I was enjoying the sunset I could hear this little fella chirruping around the thicket, and then there he was. Surprised I actually caught him, and am chuffed it was as clear as it was, plus the help of denoise and sharpening ha ha.
16th May 2025
16th May 25
4
1
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
1064
photos
100
followers
142
following
25% complete
View this month »
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
Latest from all albums
376
88
377
89
90
91
378
92
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wren
Karen
ace
You did a great job of capturing and editing - what a sweetheart of a bird! Beautiful colour tail.
May 15th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and pop of colour.
May 15th, 2025
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
May 15th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Lovely
May 15th, 2025
