Storm passing by nannasgotitgoingon
118 / 365

Storm passing

Taking the minion to music the clouds were pretty awesome, ducked home to grab the camera, missed the best part of the light but still happy regardless.
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

Elisa Smith

17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in.
Photo Details

