128 / 365
Murray River
Wander down by the Murray River on a spring day.
Taken 14.09.2025
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
1120
photos
99
followers
135
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
14th September 2025 1:15pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
river
mono
dragonfly
murray
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and minimalism.
September 14th, 2025
