132 / 365
Water droplet in a petal on a ledge
Bit abstract, local photo group challenge was water droplet, and I was mucking about with another project when it was just sitting there saying "Look at moi Kimmy, look at moi!!" 😆
28th September 2025
28th Sep 25
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
Tags
water
,
abstract
,
droplet
