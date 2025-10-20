Previous
South Melbourne by nannasgotitgoingon
139 / 365

South Melbourne

Cracker of a sunset. Was working on my laptop busy as when my daughter rang and as I was chatting to her, I turned to look out the window and it was truely beautiful, yelled - Gotta go, clouds, pink, glass, bye! Lol!
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

Elisa Smith

