139 / 365
South Melbourne
Cracker of a sunset. Was working on my laptop busy as when my daughter rang and as I was chatting to her, I turned to look out the window and it was truely beautiful, yelled - Gotta go, clouds, pink, glass, bye! Lol!
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
1131
photos
97
followers
135
following
38% complete
Tags
sunset
,
melbourne
,
glass
,
clouds
,
pink
