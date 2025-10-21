Previous
Windows by nannasgotitgoingon
140 / 365

Windows

Big day, stopped to look at the city lights and loved the green hue and the horror vibe from this apartment block.
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
38% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dave ace
Wonderful light
October 21st, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Very cool!
October 21st, 2025  
Elisa Smith ace
@darchibald Thanks, I could stare out into the city at night for ages!
October 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact