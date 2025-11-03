Sign up
141 / 365
School Work
One of the class exercises for earth hour, quite enjoyable.
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
1133
photos
97
followers
135
following
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON Z6_3
Taken
3rd November 2025 12:45pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
class
,
work
,
earth
,
hour
Wylie
ace
Clever result
November 4th, 2025
