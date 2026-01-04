Sign up
Rural Victoria
Drive around the outskirts last week. Been pretty hot and dry here in Victoria, 45deg right now and windy to boot. Thinking of all of you country guys in the affected areas.
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
Wylie
ace
A very difficult day for country Victoria with no relief in sight. Lovely shot, hoping these sheep are in a safe location.
January 9th, 2026
