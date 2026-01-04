Previous
Rural Victoria by nannasgotitgoingon
Rural Victoria

Drive around the outskirts last week. Been pretty hot and dry here in Victoria, 45deg right now and windy to boot. Thinking of all of you country guys in the affected areas.
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
Wylie ace
A very difficult day for country Victoria with no relief in sight. Lovely shot, hoping these sheep are in a safe location.
January 9th, 2026  
