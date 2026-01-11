Sign up
162 / 365
SA Countryside
I have been tidying up my hard drive as I have photos in a chaotic order and am finding files of photos I haven't seen for ages. I am pretty sure I have posted this one previously, but still love it. Taken back in 2023.
11th January 2026
11th Jan 26
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
Tags
australian
,
landscape
,
rural
,
sheep
,
mono
,
south
