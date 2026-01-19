Slow days

Christmas has come and gone and the year seems to be screaming by already and we are in the headlong rush to the start of the school year. We have four generations living at home at the moment and my mother watches in awe as the young ones play with VR head sets and Ipads, and I watch as they listen to her stories about her childhood in Finland, about the big war and the little war, her collecting water from a frozen river in winter, and axe required, (their eyes as big a saucers) how her childhood was so different to theirs. I am grateful for those slow languid days, where boredom is placated by spending time with someone and listening to those stories, getting to know them.