Previous
172 / 365
Never give up
Still disgusting out there today got up to 48deg so it was an inside day, continuing with the cull and re-visiting.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
1
0
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
Tags
post
,
heart
,
australia
,
barbwire
Diana
ace
Wonderful textures.
January 27th, 2026
