Wild Fennel & Bee by nannasgotitgoingon
174 / 365

Wild Fennel & Bee

Finally schools back in and the heat is not so bad this morning. Went for a run down a familiar road that has lovely wild fennel growing along the verges and beside the channels.
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Elisa Smith

Corinne C ace
Lovely shot
January 29th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh beautiful!
January 29th, 2026  
