191 / 365

14th Street Flooding

While it has finally rained, we got way more than we bargined for, over 120mm in two days. Roads were flooded all over the place. We had a bit of water go through the shed, but otherwise the house was fine.
5th March 2026 5th Mar 26

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
Janice ace
Nice capture, good your house stayed dry!
March 5th, 2026  
Diana ace
Lovely composition and capture, lucky that your house stayed dry.
March 5th, 2026  
