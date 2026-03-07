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Reflective Object by nannasgotitgoingon
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Reflective Object

Some course work this week. Reflective objects, now this was a brain teaser until I figured it out. At one stage they were going to be thrown across the room. Take no notice of the table top, I certainly didn't, camping table, whoops.
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
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