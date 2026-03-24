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Still Life 😍 by nannasgotitgoingon
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Still Life 😍

French Horn (we used to call it a Fuglehorn, only because we liked the sound of it), Dragonfly and Billy Buttons, working on reflective surfaces.
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
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