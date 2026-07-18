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Bruiser by nannasgotitgoingon
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Bruiser

Portraits for school, minion was assisting and had to take a shot. She's got a shiner from a swing that collected her twice in one week. She's a character allright!
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
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