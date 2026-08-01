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This legend!
Mum's turning 84 on Thursday, she's a rockstar 🤩
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
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2025
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NIKON Z6_3
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1st August 2026 2:04pm
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