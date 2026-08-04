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My Father's Puukko by nannasgotitgoingon
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My Father's Puukko

Some class work for end of year.
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
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Brigette ace
what a gorgeous still life
August 5th, 2026  
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