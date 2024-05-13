Previous
Mum by nannasgotitgoingon
32 / 365

Mum

Yesterday mum said she needed to get a photo with all of the flowers together so she can send it to her sister. I happily obliged her today. This edit was for me.
13th May 2024 13th May 24

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
8% complete

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Beautiful shot
May 13th, 2024  
