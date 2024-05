And the universe answers

I had been in a massive funk over the last week and thought to myself last night when I went to bed, new day tomorrow, give it a red hot go as soon as you get out of bed so you don't have time to think. Well someone was listening to me as I looked out the windows on my way to turn the kettle on. Saw that light, and I was 'well alrighty then, thank you Jeebus, i'll take that one as a bit of love from the universe, thank you very much, yep yep'.



Didn't touch a thing here, all her natural goodness.