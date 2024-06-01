Previous
Murray River - Lock 11 by nannasgotitgoingon
Murray River - Lock 11

Last night while waiting for the minions eisteddfod practice to finish I went for a drive past the lock and the water was so very still.

Taken 31.05.24
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
Christina ace
Beautiful reflections
June 1st, 2024  
