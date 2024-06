Chaffey Bend, Murray River I

Getting ready to travel to Qld for a wedding so got out early this morning and let me tell you it was a cracker of a morning, between a goregous full moon, camels in the mist, kangaroos with joeys in pouch and the river here, I was a happy girl.



Didn't need to do anything here, straight out of camera, was going to crop but thought I would leave as it.