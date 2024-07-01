Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
77 / 365
Sailing
Got into Townsville last night and it’s is a show day holiday here. The sailing club is having a big day on the water. They look so little to be out and about on the water.
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
745
photos
93
followers
137
following
21% complete
View this month »
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
Latest from all albums
265
73
266
267
74
75
76
77
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-2
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
1st July 2024 8:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
sea
,
townsville
,
coral
,
sailing
,
calm
,
sails
,
jib
,
jab
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Nice minimalism
July 1st, 2024
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and use of negative space.
July 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close