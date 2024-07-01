Previous
Sailing by nannasgotitgoingon
77 / 365

Sailing

Got into Townsville last night and it’s is a show day holiday here. The sailing club is having a big day on the water. They look so little to be out and about on the water.
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
21% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
Nice minimalism
July 1st, 2024  
Diana ace
Stunning capture and use of negative space.
July 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise