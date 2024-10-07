Sign up
152 / 365
Murray River
Moring run about. Colours were lovely.
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
145
146
147
148
149
150
151
152
297
147
298
148
149
150
151
152
Tags
reflections
,
morning light
,
gum trees
,
murray river
