154 / 365
St Andrews Church
This is an old photo from early last year, going through some old stuff revisiting, playing with the edits.
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
853
photos
92
followers
132
following
42% complete
Views
2
Album
365-2
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
7th January 2023 6:27pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
b&w
,
church
,
mono
,
mildura
