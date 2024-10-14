Previous
Grandpa strolls by nannasgotitgoingon
155 / 365

Grandpa strolls

Grandpa taking a minion for an evening stroll and checking out what carnies are setting up. Not sure who was more invested granddad or grandkid.
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
42% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise