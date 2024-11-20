Sign up
168 / 365
Pretty
Found these at the local post office, couldn't walk past them they were just so pretty.
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
Tags
flower
,
pretty
,
paper
,
queen
,
daisy
,
lace
,
annes
