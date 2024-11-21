Sign up
169 / 365
Wrong way!
Drove past this sign coming out of the shops and had to do a uey to come back to take a photo.
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
2
0
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured.
November 21st, 2024
Babs
ace
Love it well spotted
November 21st, 2024
