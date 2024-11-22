Previous
Tonight was the end of year show for minion, while I was waiting for mum to sign him in the grass tree with the clouds looked fab. The path was hot, the concrete wall felt like sauna bricks, a hot and steamy 37c out there today!
22nd November 2024

