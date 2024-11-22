Sign up
Tonight was the end of year show for minion, while I was waiting for mum to sign him in the grass tree with the clouds looked fab. The path was hot, the concrete wall felt like sauna bricks, a hot and steamy 37c out there today!
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
Tags
blue
,
grass
,
hot
,
trees
,
clouds
