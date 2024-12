S biscuits

Mum and I made some 'S' Biscuits to take to Geraldton for the family. These were biscuits that she did not know or make while she lived in Finland but was given the recipe by one of the Finnish ladies when she first moved to Mount Isa. I do not know of a Christmas when we didn't have these S biscuits, nor do my children. They bring a special kind of magic to our home. 😍